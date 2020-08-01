Total six Eid congregations held at Baitul Mukarram

A total of six Eid congregations were held at the National mosque Baitul Mukarram in the capital on Saturday.

The Muslims say Eid prayers following social distancing and health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first congregation was held at 7:00am, the second at 7:50am, the third at 8:45am, the fourth at 9:35am, the fifth Jamat at 10:30am while the sixth and last congregation was held at 11:10am.

Devotees came from different parts of the capital to take part in the first congregation of Eid-ul-Azha.