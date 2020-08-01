UK coronavirus death toll increases by 74 to reach 46,193

A further 74 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 46,193.

The figure includes Covid-19 patients who have passed away in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies suggest the UK total death toll is more than 10,000 higher than the government figures show, with 56,400 deaths registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 771 lab-confirmed cases.

Overall, a total of 303,952 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across the UK.

England

Of the latest reported deaths across the UK, four occurred in hospitals in England.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 29,342, NHS England said.

The latest fatalities were people aged between 78 and 84-years-old, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Scotland

No new deaths have been recorded among people who tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

It means the death toll there remains at 2,491.

Wales

In Wales, a further two patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 1,562.

Health authorities in Northern Ireland no longer publish data on Covid-19 deaths at the weekend. The latest figures put the death toll there at 556.