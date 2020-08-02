Action to be taken in ex-army officer’s death after probe: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today that action will be taken into the incident of death of a retired army officer allegedly in police firing at Cox’s Bazar marine drive after investigation as a probe-body has already been formed to look into the matter.

“We have already formed a probe-body. When the probe report would come, it will be known what has happened. At this moment, I don’t want to make any comment as it could have impact on the investigation,” he told journalists at his residence in the capital.

Asked whether any police officer has been suspended, the minister said talks are going on but every move will be taken after the investigation.