Bangladeshis denied boarding pass from misconception

Qatar Airways had a misconception that Bangladeshis need Covid-19 negative certificate for travelling abroad. So, they denied to give boarding pass to British-Bangladesh citizens at Heathrow Airport in London.

When Bangladesh High Commission in London asked reasons over denial of boarding pass, the authorities of Qatar Airways mentioned the misconception.

Later, the High Commission made contact with Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) and came to know that there is obligation for Covid-19 negative certificate. This only applies to foreign nationals reaching Bangladesh and expatriate Bangladeshis who do not have NVR and those who want to go abroad from Bangladesh.

CAAB also sought an explanation from Qatar Airways in Dhaka in this regard.

Bangladesh High Commission in London said, ‘Qatar Airways was suggested to express sorrow for harassing three British-Bangladeshi citizens without issuing boarding pass on Wednesday and put an end to all the confusion created in this regard.

The High Commission further said British-Bangladeshi (those have NVR) passengers traveling from London to Bangladesh are not required to show Covid-19 negative PCR test results for travel on any airline unless the concerned authorities of Bangladesh issue any new instructions in this regard.

However, British-Bangladeshi passengers who wish to attest ‘Health Declaration Form’ from the High Commission in London can do so by following the rules laid down on the High Commission’s website. It may be helpful for them after landing at the airport in Bangladesh.