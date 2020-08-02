Rawhide collection to drop by 40pc this Eid-ul-Azha

The traders are supposing that collection of rawhide might be dropped by 35 to 40 percent during Eid-ui-Azha this year as the number of animal sacrifice lowered comparing the last year due to corona crisis and floods.

They estimated that about 60 to 70 lakh rawhide of Cow, Goat and Buffalos might be collected this year. Last year, the number of collected rawhide was about one crore that means that the collection of rawhide would be dropped by 35 to 40 lakh.

Meanwhile, rawhides were seen to be sold at Tk 10 to 15 less per sqf than the rate fixed by the government this year.

This year the government fixed lower prices comparing the last year as the price of leather in the world market had fallen and the capacity of domestic industries were decreased.

On July 26 this year, the government announced the prices of different types of rawhide from animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

As per as the decision, tanners would buy per square feet salted cowhide and buffalo rawhide at Tk 35-40 in Dhaka and at Tk 28-32 for outside capital while the price of salted skin of castrated goats across the country was fixed at Tk 13-15 per square feet and the price of salted skin un-castrated goat has been fixed at Tk 10-12.

Last year, the price of per square feet salted cowhide and buffalo rawhide was fixed Tk 45-50 in Dhaka and Tk 35-40 for outside capital while the price of salted skin of castrated goats across the country was fixed Tk 18-20 per square feet while the price of salted skin un-castrated goat was Tk 13-15.

According to tannery owners and rawhide traders, last year they collected about one crore rawhide of sacrificial animals including Cow, Buffalo, goats during this Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) president Shaheen Ahmed told the ‘daily sun’ that due to corona and floods situation this year animals sacrifice were dropped by about 40 percent. So, this year we hope that 60 to 65 lakh rawhide—35 to 40 lakh pieces of cow and goats’ rawhide and 20 to 25 lakh pieces of Buffalo rawhide could be collected.

Rawhide traders were seen to purchase at lower prices from seasonal rawhide traders. In this regard, Aftab Hossain, President of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association, told the ‘daily sun’ that the government had fixed the price of salted leather.

Rawhide without salt costs additional Taka eight per square foot to make them to salted for supplying a tannery. Tannery owners are buying and selling skins at the fixed price, he added saying they will start buying salted leather from Sunday.

Meanwhile, it was learned from various warehouses in the capital that each piece of rawhide was sold at a price lower than the price fixed by the government. The country’s largest leather warehouse was selling leather at an average price of Tk 550 per piece in the capital’s Posta and in Aminbazar at Tk 400. Rawhide was also being sold at Tk 500 to Tk 650 at the temporary market in Sciencelab area in the capital.

However, in the field, middleman and seasonal traders bought each skin at only Tk 250 to Tk 550 depending on the quality and size. On the other hand, many people donated their sacrificial animals’ skins to the madrasa for free.

According to the Tanners Association, the country produces about 22 crore square feet of leather from 1.65 crore pieces of rawhide every year. Of these, 64.63 per cent are cow skins, 31.82 per cent are goat skins, 2.25 per cent are buffalo skins and 1.2 per cent are sheep skins. and about half of these skins are collected during Eid-ul-Azha.