‘Working to implement Bangabandhu’s ideology’: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the government is keeping up its efforts to implement Bangabandhu’s ideology, aiming to present a beautiful life for Bangladeshis.

“Since assuming office in 2009 the government is working tirelessly for present a beautiful life to the people by ensuring their basic needs. We’re continuing our efforts so that the people get food, education, healthcare services as well as a place to live,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation programme arranged by the Bangladesh Krishak League in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32. She inaugurated and addressed the programme virtually.

Krishak League arranged the voluntary blood donation programme and discussion as part of the month-long programme of Awami League and its associate organizations marking the 45th National Mourning Day commemorating the martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina asked the Krishak League leaders and workers to continue work to implement Bangabandhu’s ideology through building a hunger-and-poverty-free prosperous and developed Bangladesh.

She said Bangabandhu sacrificed his life by shedding blood for ensuring the welfare of the Bangalees and building a hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal).

“The dream of the Father of the Nation will be materialised if we can establish Bangladesh as a hunger-and-poverty-free developed and prosperous country,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that anti-liberation forces assassinated Bangabandhu in 1975 and people of Bangladesh had lost all potentials.

“Those who don’t want and don’t believe in independence and those who didn’t extend support to independence from inside and outside of the country brutally killed the Father of the Nation through conspiracies,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president and elder daughter of the Father of the Nation, said she and her younger sister survived the August 15 carnage as they were abroad at that time.

She mentioned that Bangabandhu was killed at that time when the nation was progressing fast towards socio-economic development under his dynamic leadership after the independence.

The prime minister said the Awami League formed government in 1996 after 21 years, but a dark era prevailed in the country from 2001-2008.

“But we came to power again by taking a huge mandate of the people in 2009, and since then we’re working for changing the fate of all sections of the people including farmers and workers,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said massive programmes were taken to celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

“But unfortunately at this time the coronavirus pandemic hit worldwide, and the economy of the entire globe got stagnant due to this deadly virus,” she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh was not spared from the COVID-19 and this invisible force has stalled the whole country.

She thanked Krishak League for arranging the programme in memory of the Father of the Nation to save the life of the critical patients.

The prime minister also thanked the leaders and workers of AL and its associate bodies including Krishak League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechhasebak League to help the farmers harvesting paddy and distribute relief materials among the people, and for burial of those who died from coronavirus.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined the programme virtually, while AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim addressed it.

Krishak League President Krishibid Samir Chanda presided over the function, while its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smiriti MP, spoke, among others.