Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 30 more die, 1,356 test positive, 1,066 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Monday reported 30 more deaths and saw a detection of 1356 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

The country got the new patients of 1,356 testing 4,249 samples, raising the total number of infections to 242,102.

With the new death toll of 30, the country recorded total number of fatalities to 3,184.

Health authorities reported that another 1,066 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 137,905.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.