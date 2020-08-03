Govt extends restrictions over Covid-19 till Aug 31

The government issued an order extending its countrywide restrictions on public activities and movements until August 31 to contain spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Cabinet Division issued a notification mentioning “the restriction will continue from August 4 to August 31. Weekly holidays will also be under the purview of the restrictions.”

Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed within 8pm while temperature-checking and hand-washing facilities, sanitizers, vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured at entries of shopping malls and social distancing and health guidelines must be followed strictly, said the notification which contains a 10-point directive.

It said the people should be encouraged in using e-commerce platforms to purchase goods and food items.

Without very urgency (works for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces), none will be allowed to go outside home between 10pm to 5am during that period, the notification said.

Outside of home, wearing face-mask, keeping social distancing and maintaining health guidelines must be followed by everyone, otherwise rules violators will face legal actions.

Government, autonomous, private offices, banks and financial institutions, trade and commerce, industries and factories and service providing institutions would remain open maintaining the health guidelines issued by the Health Services Division (HSD) of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Ill employees and expectant mothers would refrain from being present at the workplaces.

All kinds of transportation services including public transport will remain open maintaining health guidelines issued by the HSD.

Ministries and divisions concerned would issue necessary directives to keep educational institutions and coaching centres shut down during the period of restrictions.

All kind of rallies, meetings, mass gatherings and functions would remain stopped during the restriction while arrangement of programmes in virtual platforms should be given priority.

Devotees could offer their prayers at mosques and other places of worship following the directives issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Movements in severely infected areas should be controlled following the guidelines and strategy of zone-wise containment system formulated by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Supply and availability of daily essentials should be ensured for mass people there while city corporations and district administrations will make overall coordination of such activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Local Government Division, Information Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry, Health Services Division, district and upazila administrations will carry out massive campaign and awareness raising activities to check the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Ministries and divisions concerned have been requested to take necessary measures in light with the directives.