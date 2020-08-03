Health sector now capable of tackling coronavirus situation: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said that although there has been a slight increase in the number coronavirus cases, the country’s health sector now has the capacity to tackle the situation.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being lauded around the world for being able to significantly reduce Covid-19 mortality rate in a densely populated country like ours,” he said.

The health minister made the remarks at a media briefing after resuming office following the Eid-ul-Azha holiday at the Health Ministry’s meeting room at the Secretariat.

Europe and America are being criticised all over the world. Even neighbouring India is struggling to cope with coronavirus. In India, about 50,000 people are infected every day and the country also reported many deaths, he said.

“The mortality rate in our country is now 1.31 percent. On the other hand, the rate of infection is decreasing day by day,” the minister added.

‘Trying to securing vaccine’

Regarding the availability of coronavirus vaccine, he said, “Some countries are in the third stage of the coronavirus vaccine test. The government is working to ensure that Bangladesh will get the vaccine on a priority basis. ”

The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,184 on Monday with the death of 30 more patients in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 1,356 new cases were detected during the period after testing only 4,249 samples, bringing the total cases to 2,42,102.

Bangladesh reported its coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic in March.

The number of globally confirmed cases stood at 18,093,891 as of Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. So far, 689,625 deaths have been reported.

The US has the highest number of officially confirmed cases, followed by Brazil and India.