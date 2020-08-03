New 90-minute tests could be expanded into schools – UK health secretary

One of the top stories in the UK this morning is on a new test for coronavirus that can return results within 90 minutes.

The swab tests, which are used to check if someone currently has the virus, can also detect flu. The tests will be rolled out from next week in care homes and labs.

At the moment, the majority of test results come back within 24 hours but a quarter take up to two days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been speaking about the tests, calling them a “big step forward”.

He said a widening of testing would be achievable, and the aim was to look “across the community” and test people who might have coronavirus – but don’t show any symptoms.

Mr Hancock also said that newspaper reports that the government plans to extend shielding to the over-50s this winter are “inaccurate and speculation”.