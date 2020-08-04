ACC sues ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Papia for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a lawsuit against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia on charges of amassing illegal wealth of Tk 6.25 crore.

ACC Deputy Director Shahin Ara Momtaj filed the case with its Integrated District Office-1 on Tuesday.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, Public Relations Officer of the anti-graft body, confirmed the news.

According to the case statement, the anti-graft commission has found that the accused allegedly amassed illegal wealth of Tk 6,24,18,000.