Vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Abdul Mannan has passed away at a hospital in the capital, according to media report.

He breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Evercare Hospital on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his only daughter Barrister Mehnaj Mannan, son-in-law Barrister Nasiruddin Ahmed Asim and a host of relatives to mourn his death

Mannan was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.