Coronavirus : UK death toll rises by 89 to 46,299

Another 89 people have died of coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number to 46,299.

According to the latest government figures, 306,293 have tested positive for Covid-19, with 670 additional cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The numbers released by the Department of Health cover fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Earlier, NHS England said that a further six people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals, bringing the total number to 29,352.