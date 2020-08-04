Covid-19: 50 more die, 1,918 test positive, 1,955 recover in 24 hours in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 50 more deaths and saw a detection of 1,918 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The country got the new 1,918 patients testing 7,712 samples, raising the total number of infections to 244,020.

With the new 50 deaths, the country recorded total number of fatalities to 3,234.

Health authorities reported that another 1,955 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 139,860.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.