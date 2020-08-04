Govt extends tenure of 3 Bangladesh envoys

The government has extended the tenure of contracts of three Bangladesh ambassadors to the USA, Italy and Switzerland.

The Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday issued separate gazette notifications extending their tenure.

Of the ambassadors, the tenure of Bangladesh ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin has been extended from July 10 to December 21. Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder’s tenure has been extended from August 1 to October 31. And Bangladesh’s permanent representative to Geneva and Bangladesh ambassador to Switzerland M Shamim Ahasan’s tenure has been extended from August 1 to August 31.