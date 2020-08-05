Haroon Danis is the finalist at 2020 Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, has shortlisted 550 entrepreneurs and 433 businesses across eight regions in 15 categories, including Creative Industries, Disruptor, Scale-Up and Young.

2020 has been an incredibly tough year for many businesses due to Covid-19. As a response, we created the Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year category to recognise excellent entrepreneurs who have adapted their business to ensure it can survive or even thrive during the pandemic.

We celebrate the hard work, dedication and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs in the UK. Over the years, we have celebrated some big household names including Julie Deane OBE of Cambridge Satchel Co, James Watt of BrewDog, Alan and Juliet Barrett of Grenade and Shaun Pulfrey of Tangle Teezer.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James said: “Given what we’ve seen over the past few months, the 2020 edition of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards is arguably the most important event ever and it is vital that we celebrate the unbelievable achievements of the country’s entrepreneurs and their determination in the face of such hardship.

“So many entrepreneurs will have been fighting to keep their business open over the past few months and indeed will be over the coming months. This is exactly why we launched the Pivot category to recognise those that have managed to adapt and prosper throughout this period.

“I want to send my congratulations to each and every single entrepreneur who has made it to the shortlist this year and I wish them the very best of luck for the regional finals.”

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, said: “These entrepreneurs have gone above and beyond in order to allow their businesses to thrive in extremely difficult times and it is a true honour to congratulate each and every one of them.”

North West & Yorkshire and the Humber region Haroon Danis of Skin HQ is the finalist in the Fashion & Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year category.

.Haroon’s personal objective was to make people feel happy about their own skin and it led him to enter the non-surgical skincare market and sell affordable skin treatments. His new approach to create a chain of skin clinics with ‘gym-style’ memberships for millennials, offering the very best in skincare has catapulted Skin HQ to the forefront of the cosmetic industry.

In three short years, Haroon has catapulted Skin HQ into the top 1% of UK businesses for growth according to the UK Scale-up Institute. With word of mouth (and 4.5 Star Trustpilot ratings) spreading fast and Skin HQ clinics reaching full capacity, Haroon has been blown away by the brand’s success, with more customers asking for new Skin HQ clinics in their cities and entrepreneurs asking how they could be part of the brand and emulate its success.

He’s changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people with skin conditions which crushes their confidence. He’s grown a loyal team of 48 skincare champions who are immensely proud to be part of a vibrant and inclusive brand. There are currently 5 clinics operating across the UK and 5 more new franchise clinics are opening very soon.

Haroon is also giving back through the Skin HQ brand in ways that have been very much appreciated.

Such is Haroon’s desire to help when it matters most, that Skin HQ has donated £1.3m+ free facials so far to key workers whose skin has been suffering due to wearing PPE every day. Immediate feedback from our front-line heroes booking in their facials demonstrates the enormous positive impact this will make on them physically and mentally.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s regional finals will be held virtually on 23rd September in one single celebration