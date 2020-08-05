Kamal could give a lot to country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday Sheikh Kamal could give to the country much more if he remained alive as he made significant contribution to the country’s politics, culture and sports with his multifaceted brilliance.

“If Kamal (Sheikh Kamal) remained alive today he could have given the country many things. His all-round talent could have made contribution to every sector if it blossomed. He even left his contribution (in many sectors) ” she said.

She said this while joining a virtual discussion from her official residence Ganobhaban here marking the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports arranged the discussion and doa mahfil at the Jatiya Krira Parishad Bhaban.

The premier said, “Kamal had all-round talent. Having such multifaceted talents in a single person was truly rare.”

She added that Kamal on the one hand, was a sports organiser and had multifaceted brilliance in cultural arena on the other hand, while he had an impressive role in politics as well.

Recalling Sheikh Kamal’s contribution to politics and movements, the premier said, ” Kamal had played an active role in each of the struggle and movement since giving the six-point demand and the arrest of the Father of the Nation in Agartola conspiracy case.”

She said Kamal actively took part in the country’s Liberation War of 1971 after taking proper training.

About Sheikh Kamal’s contribution to sports, the prime minister said that the greatest contribution of Kamal in sports was to make arrangement for sports in Dhanmondi and establishing Abahani Club and made it (Abahani) stronger further after the Liberation War.

Kamal had a great passion for Abahani, the premier said, recalling Sheikh Kamal’s demand for Adidus boots for players of the football team when she went to Germany after his (Kamal’s) marriage in 1975.

Sheikh Hasina, elder sister of the Sheikh Kamal, said in an emotion-chocked voice that Kamal never used to demand anything for himself.

The prime minister said that Kamal used to sing songs, play setar and created a musical band titled “Spondon Shilpa Gosthi” through which he tried to reach the local songs to others.

Kamal had a role in establishing the Dhaka Theatre as well, she added.

She went on saying, “Kamal is no more within us now. But the Abahani and Spondon which he had established are still within us.”

She said, “Kamal was two years junior to me, but he was matured enough in knowledge, wisdom and many other qualities.”

The premier said, “Kamal had great sense of responsibility since his childhood as he helped our mother in household work from childhood.”

Among others, PM’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Youths and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, member secretary of the national committee for the nationwide celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Salahiddin, and Editor-in-Charge of the Ekattor Television and member of the board of directors of the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Mozammel Babu spoke on the occasion.