Tourist goes missing in Jaflong

A tourist has gone missing while taking a bath at the Zero Point area at Jaflong in Sylhet on Tuesday afternoon.

The missing tourist is Jubayer Ahmed, son of Judge Miah of Lamkain area under Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh.

Meanwhile, members of the police, BGB, and fire service divers rushed to the spot after receiving the news.

Gowainghat Police Station OC Md Abdul Ahad said Jubayer and some of his friends came from Mymensingh to Jaflong on Tuesday. In the afternoon, they went down to bathe in the river at the Zero Point area of Jaflong. At that time, Jubayer went missing.

He added that after receiving the news, rescue operations has been started at the spot by the members of police, BGB, and fire service diving team.