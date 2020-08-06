15 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals

Fifteen dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals as of Thursday, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no new case has been reported during the last 24 hours, according to a regular DGHS update.

Currently, 14 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital while another one outside Dhaka.

The health authorities reported 362 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 346 made recovery.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and among them 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.