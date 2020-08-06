Conservative Friends of Bangladesh meet Amanda Milling MP

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

On 4 August, the Chairman of the Conservative Party, Ms Amanda Milling MP met members of the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh (CFOB) in a virtual online meeting. Mr Mehfuz Ahmed, Chairman of the CFOB welcomed Ms Milling and highlighted the activities of CFOB. Members from across the country joined the meeting and shared their thoughts on the Conservative Party policies.

The members expressed their interest to be candidates in local & national elections and sought her advice on the process of nomination. Ms Milling appreciated the role played by the CFOB members in the last general election. She also noted the members involvement since 2006 and appreciated CFOB’s social action project in Bangladesh. The project provides Conservative MPs and activists the opportunity to learn about international development in a secular Bangladesh.

The Chairman Amanda Milling MP said she is keen to take part in CFOB’s next social action visit to Bangladesh.

The meeting attendees were Mr Abdus Hamid, Ms Anjenerra Huque, Mr Sujit Sen, Cllr Shamsul Islam Shelim, Cllr Atiqul Hoque, Mr Shaghir Bokth Faruk, Mr Shasta Miah, Mr Islam Uddin, Mr Abdul Mubin, Ms Parveen Hossain, Mr Enamul Hoque Choudhury, Ms Tamanna Choudhury, SK Zakir Hossain, Ms Naz Khan, Mr Hasan Alim Imam, Ms Fiji Bibi and Mr Helal Choudhury. The meeting was conducted by Cllr James Hockney. A noteworthy aspect of Conservatives Friends of Bangladesh is that it has 27 Branches and 400 hundred members in the UK. It also runs various projects in Bangladesh.