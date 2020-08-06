Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 2,977 new cases, 39 deaths

Bangladesh logged an additional 39 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,977 infections in the past 24 hours on Thursday, counting the death toll to 3,306 and infections to 2,49,651.

Baizid Khoorshid Riaz, director, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, came up with the latest update at the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Some 12,708 specimens were tested in the timeline at 83 labs across the country.

A total of 2,074 patients were declared free from novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours totalling the recovery to 1,43,824.

Bangladesh had tested 12,25,124 specimens as of August 6.

The country on March 8 reported the first COVID-19 positive cases while the first death was logged ten days later on March 18.