Covid-19 and climate

The combination of diseases those are interconnected to environment and biodiversity. Manmade disasters are highly damaging to human. The human destruction of natural ecosystems increases the numbers of rodents, bats and other animals those harbour diseases what triggers the germs and causes corona viruses like pandemics, was found through analyses. Species and insects hosting zoonotic diseases are up to 2.5 times bigger in degraded places, and the proportion these species, carry these pathogens increased by up to 70% compared with in undamaged ecosystems. Humans populations are being increasingly hit by diseases that originate in wild animals, such as HIV, Zika, Sars and Nipah virus. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been a series of warnings from the UN and WHO. The research assessed nearly 7,000 animal communities on six continents and found that the conversion of wild places into farmland or settlements often wipes out larger species. It found that the damage benefits smaller, more adaptable creatures that also carry the most pathogens that can pass to humans.

Covid-19 diverted entire worlds focus off everything else except Covis-19. Climate issue what is alarming we took our focus off the topic because of Covid-19 became a shock and topic matter since out break of this pandemic. In April the world’s leading biodiversity expert said even more deadly disease outbreaks are likely unless nature is protected well. When a forest turned into farmland, inadvertently making it more likely for people to be in the spaces of, and in the vicinity of wild animal those carrying such kind of disease. David Redding, of the ZSL Institute of Zoology in London, who was one of the research team, claimed. Their research work is published in the journal Nature. I was concern our focus was taken off climatic issues. The species, birds and other animals are shown to be stretching their antenna well during Covid-19 lockdown. The species of many kinds were stressed and pushed to extinctions by careless human extremism. Redding said the “costs of disease were not being taken into account when deciding to convert natural ecosystems: You’ve then got to spend a lot more money on hospitals and treatments.” A recent report estimated that just 2% of the costs of the Covid-19 crisis would be needed to help prevent future pandemics for a decade.

As I wrote covid-19 is a lesson, indeed it is. “The Covid-19 pandemic has awakened the world to the threat that zoonotic diseases pose to humans,” said Richard Ostfeld, at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, US, and Felicia Keesing at Bard College, US, in a commentary in Nature. The reason for species such as rodents and bats simultaneously thriving in ecosystems damaged by humans and also hosting the most pathogens is probably because they are small, mobile, adaptable and produce lots of offspring rapidly.

“The ultimate example is the brown rat,” Redding said. These fast-living species have an evolutionary strategy that favours large numbers of offspring ahead of a high survival rate for each one, which means they invest relatively little in their immune systems. “In other words, creatures that have rat-like life histories seem to be more tolerant of infections than do other creatures,” said Ostfeld and Keesing. “In contrast, an elephant has a calf every couple of years,” said Redding. “It has to make sure that offspring survives, so it is born with a very strong and adaptive immune system.” The analysis also found, the small perching birds also do host disease, they do well in habitats, they suffer from the impact of human activities. Those birds host like reservoirs of diseases such as West Nile virus and chikungunya virus types.

