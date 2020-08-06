Easiest diet trick to boost your vitamin C levels

The coronavirus pandemic has made us extra cautious about our health.

One of the most common ways to up your immunity is through vitamin C. Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid, which is a water-soluble vitamin is essential for the growth and repair of tissues. Not one but there are multiple ways vitamin C helps in boosting our immunity.

​The daily recommended value of Vitamin C

It’s important to get vitamin C from food sources or supplements as your body cannot produce it. For most people, a cup of orange, broccoli, red pepper provide with enough vitamin C for a day. The daily recommended amount of vitamin C is 65 to 90 milligrams. The upper limit is 2,000 milligrams. Though dietary vitamin C does not cause any harmful effects but megadoses of vitamin C supplements can cause nausea, diarrhoea, headache, heartburn, vomiting, insomnia and cramps. While there are various foods that can help you meet the daily recommended intake, there is also a simple trick that you can try to up your levels of vitamin C.

The trick

Slice a lemon and squeeze it in your lentils, vegitables, soup, salads or any other dish you think will pair up well with the tangy lemon juice. Lemon was given to sailors long back to prevent scurvy. One whole lemon including its peel has around 83 mg of vitamin C, which is around 92 per cent of the daily recommended value.

​Other foods rich in vitamin C

The list of vitamin c rich foods is an extensive one. The list includes guavas, thyme, parsley, kale, kiwi, broccoli, lychee, papaya, strawberry and oranges.

Source: Times of India