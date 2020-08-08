Beanibazar panel mayor dies of Covid-19

Sylhet Office : Roshna Begum, a panel mayor of Sylhet’s Beanibazar municipality died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in Sylhet on Friday night.

Roshna, a councilor of reserved ward no 3, breathed her last at Mount Adora Hospital around 10:00 am while undergoing treatment.

Beanibazar Municipality Mayor Abdus Shukkur confirmed this information to media.

Before being infected with the virus on August 2, she had been suffering from heart and kidney diseases for a long time, he said.

However, a total of 152 people died of Covid-19 in Sylhet division so far. Among them, 112 in Sylhet, 16 in Sunamganj, 11 in Habiganj and 13 in Moulvibazar.