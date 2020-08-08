Sherpur SP tests positive for Covid-19

Kazi Ashraful Azim, the superintendent of police in Sherpur, has been infected with coronavirus.

With this, so far 34 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the district, said district civil surgeon Dr A K M Anwarul Rouf at a regular press briefing on Friday.

Besides, total coronavirus patients rose to 328 in the district on Friday. So far, 291 people made recovery from the virus infection.

Meanwhile, four people died from coronavirus in the district till August 7.

The officially confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 2,52,502 on Friday with the detection of 2,851 new cases in the last 24 hours until morning.

The health authorities reported 27 new deaths, taking the local tally to 3,333.