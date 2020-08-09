317 killed in 238 accidents during Eid journeys

As many as 317 people were killed and 370 wounded in 238 accidents across the country during the Eid journeys, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Among these, 242 were killed and 331 wounded in 201 road accidents alone.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity disclosed the information at a press conference in Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday.

According to the report, 74 people were killed and 17 went missing in 33 waterway accidents.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity read out the report while Saiful Newaz, assistant professor of Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, spoke there.

According to the Jatri Kalyan Samity the death toll during Eid-ul- Azha in 2019 was 224, 259 in 2018, 254 in 2017 and 248 in 2016.