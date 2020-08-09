Covid-19 Vaccination.



Fatema Miah:

The pharmaceutical teams across the world began to experiments to bring the appropriate, effective and suitable vaccine out for Covid-19. There are bogus medical companies specially, in Asia began to promote their (invalid) fake products, started to advertise out. Among them, there were renown Indians and a Bangladeshi company, claimed and vocalised they have medicine for Covid19. It’s obviously, all bogus and fraud. I Instructed our people in UK not to believe anything from abroad, we must wait for UK governments instruction and we must rely on UK approved medical course.

Any vaccination, however doesn’t exterminate the evolved diseases, neither prevents them, vaccination immunises us human against the diseases. In USA also health care and medicine is profit making venture for Medics and pharmaceutical groups.

There is no approved medicine for Covid-19, yet. However, there in USA, Moderna, the first pharmaceutical firm have conducted human trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.

Modena is charging as much as $37 per dose for its experimental treatment. It is more than three times higher in price than other rivals companies have had plan to charge for their vaccines.

It was reported on the 5th of August that Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine protected mice from infection for several weeks, results revealed and published on Wednesday. Researchers found when the rodents were given two doses of the immunization, they were protected for at least 13 weeks.

It is an enormous development of advance research of finding effective vaccination as the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the recent coronavirus inoculation developments over the last two weeks ‘the most historic advances in the development of vaccines’ in an interview. It this vaccine get approved then it makes USA to be pioneer in Covid-19 immunisation.

The vaccine Modena what was developed in Massachusetts-base, it was done in partnership with the National Institutes of Health.

In USA, vaccination making to be mandatory, they involved Bar Associates of task force to impose this as a law. By citing a robust collection of federal and state case law, a New York State Bar Association task-force group on Thursday said it should be mandatory for all Americans to have a COVID-19 vaccination, when one is available, including those who won’t want it for “religious, philosophical or personal reasons.” “Some Americans may push back on the COVID-19 vaccination for religious, philosophical or personal reasons,” State Bar Group Calls for ‘Mandatory’ COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections, was written on the the report released on Thursday by the NYSBA, it says, “for the sake of public health, mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19 should be required in the United States as soon as it is available.” Wrote, Jason Grant on 28 May 2020.

USA, as usual speak direct with certainty. In science and medicine, there never can be 100% certainty. Government has also cautioned that an effective coronavirus vaccine may never be found. In UK in a foreword to the Government’s strategy to ease lockdown, the Prime Minister said that the “only feasible long-term solution” best way, to end the coronavirus pandemic, a solution is the creation of an effective vaccine or treatment, though also he warned this was not an inevitability. And the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the development of an effective vaccine could never be guaranteed. Dr Seth Berkley, the chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance also said a vaccine was not a given.

For UK, NHS in partnership with, The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). The NIHR is working with equivalent NHS research partners in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales working on vaccines studies. For us UK people its best and safe we better rely on our NHS for the immunisation.

Researchers do need people to take part in their studies, to help them find out which new found vaccine works possibly best. UK, oxford research has been profound, and their discovering that the jab triggers a response that may offer a “double defence” against the virus.

In UK, there is a Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in place. Interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the groups that should be prioritised for vaccination, if and when a vaccine is available. This interim advice has been developed by the JCVI to help plan for the deployment of any safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 as soon it is licensed for use in the UK. There are four rules taken in consideration in decision, the consideration needs time, confirmation and as well as experimentation also, what delays decision Making. For Covid-19 immunisation also, surely those rules were opened up to consideration and since vaccine development needed thorough matriculate researches with experiments there are plenty time scope without delay or hesitancy for those rule application.

For time being, its best we British wait in anticipation for the vaccination.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK. fatemamiah@mail.com