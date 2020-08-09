National award winning music director Alauddin Ali passes away

Renowned composer and music director Alauddin Ali passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday.

The National Award winning music director breathed his last at Aysha Memorial Hospital in Mohakhali this afternoon.

Family sources confirmed the matter to media.

Ali made his debut as a music composer through the film Shondhikkhon in 1974. In 1977 his compositions for the films Golapi Ekhon Train-e and Fokir Mojnu Shah earned him fame.

Alauddin Ali won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Music Director five times for the films Golapi Ekhon Traine (1978), Sundori (1979), Koshai (1980), Jogajog (1988) and Lakhe Ekta (1990).

He won the Best Music Composer, and Best Lyricists awards for the films Laal Doriya (2002), and Premik (1985) respectively.

He directed music for more than 300 films in his career.