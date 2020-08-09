Operation of all intercity trains to begin after August 15

The authorities of Bangladesh Railway have decided to operate all intercity trains after August 15.

Public relations officer of Railways Ministry Shariful Alam revealed this information on Sunday.

Shariful Alam said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has given instruction in this regard. And the railway authorities are taking necessary preparations.

Mentionable, the government on May 31 opened offices, other establishments except educational institutions after 66 days due to coronavirus pandemic. Gradually, offices, business establishments, public transports and flight operation have been resumed in the country. The authorities of railway also began operation of train services on a limited scale.