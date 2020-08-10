ACC submits charge sheet against JP leader Kazi Firoz Rashid

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a charge sheet against Jatiya Party presidium member Kazi Firoz Rashid, MP, in a case filed for grabbing a government land.

Investigation officer (IO) and ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam submitted the charge sheet in the court on Monday.

ACC director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the news.

Earlier in 2016, the anti-graft body filed the case against Firoz Rashid with Tejgaon police station in the capital.

According to the first information report (FIR), a government house on a one-bigha land in Dhanmondi residential area was allocated to then Canadian High Commissioner Mohammad Ali on 3 November 1951.

Later, in 1970, the authorities concerned gave approval to hand over the land to inheritors of Mohammad Ali-his second wife, son and daughter-and mutation of the land was made to their names. On 22 May 1970, the ministry concerned also gave approval to hand over the land to them.

But Firoz Rashid grabbed the land (Road No 2, House No-65) preparing fake documents in August 1979, the FIR said.

In August 2015, the ACC initiated a probe against Kazi Firoz Rashid for allegedly grabbing land in the capital. The national anti-graft body interrogated him on 13 August 2015.