Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 39 more die, 2,907 test positive, 2,067 recover in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Monday saw the detection of another 2,907 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 260,507.

During the period the country registered death of 39 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,438.

Health authorities reported that another 2,067 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 150,437.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services, made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,849 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Monday has been recorded 22.62 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 20.46 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 57.75 percent and the mortality rate is 1.32 percent in the country.