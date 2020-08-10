Govt asks administration for execution of law, awareness on wearing masks: cabinet secy

Amid the spike in coronavirus transmission, the government has asked the field-level administrations to conduct mobile court operations alongside gearing up awareness campaign to make people aware relating to use of masks to stem the deadly virus.

The instruction came at a regular weekly cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairing the virtual meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members got connected to a trust from Bangladesh Secretariat .

“We have held talks about measures to check Coronavirus spread at the regular weekly cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister in the chair,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam today in a press briefing held at Bangladesh Secretariat following the meeting.

He added that they have asked the field-level administrations to take appropriate measures for enforcement of the law and conduct massive awareness campaign among the people to encourage them to follow the health guidelines properly particularly about wearing masks.

In this regard, the cabinet secretary said nowadays it is seen that awareness on wearing masks among many people are being decreased.

“We would have to make people more aware. So we have asked the field administrations to visit the spots physically and make people aware through using mikes and hanging billboards,” Anwarul said.

Mobile court operations could be done in some cases and the media should cover the drives properly to help making people aware, he said.

“If the people come to know that some people have been punished through mobile courts in buses, markets and other places for not wearing masks, they will become aware about it,” he said.

Media can play a huge role to this end as it is a matter of community participation, he continued.

Referring to the Sunday’s secretary-level meeting, the cabinet secretary said they have given necessary directives regarding the measures to check the spread of Coronavirus further.