UK coronavirus death toll grows by 21 to 46,595

THE UK coronavirus death toll rose by 21 today but the number of fresh cases dropped back below 1,000.

The number of new Covid-19 infections went up by 816, taking the total to 311,641, after 1,062 fresh cases were recorded yesterday.

The UK’s death toll went up to 46,595 after the 21 recorded today.

Today’s number of cases are 12 per cent fewer than last Monday when infections totalled 928.

Although the number of cases rose to just over 1,000 yesterday, more and more people across the UK are being tested.

Death tolls are usually lower on Sunday and Monday due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

Earlier today a row erupted which threatens to scrap the daily death toll after Public Health England was accused of “exaggerating” the tally.

Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests positive and later dies is currently included in the PHE numbers – even if they are hit by a bus months later.

It means all of England’s confirmed cases would eventually be included as a coronavirus death when they pass away.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is now set to bring the recording process in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland, which only record a coronavirus death if the patient passes away within 28 days of a positive test.

A second weekly measure, which records fatalities within 60 days of infection, will also be established.

It could bring the toll down by as much as ten per cent.

PHE defended its approach and said there is no agreed method on how to record coronavirus deaths.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Boris Johnson also said today that children will return to school in September, insisting it is a “moral duty” to get kids in the classroom.

The Prime Minister made the comments when visiting two East London schools to see how they are getting ready for re-opening classrooms next month.

He said: “It’s not right that kids should spend more time out of school, it’s much much better for their health and mental wellbeing, obviously their educational prospects, if everybody comes back to school full-time in September.

“It’s our moral duty as a country to make sure that happens.”

It was the latest in a brewing war between ministers and teacher’s unions over a checklist of demands they say need to be implemented before staff return.

Children’s Tsar Anne Longfield told TimesRadio that weeklt tests must be implemented if schools are to open.

General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Geoff Barton said that schools should operate under a week-in week-off system.

The Sun yesterday revealed that more local councils are set to establish their own system of Covid-hunters in order make sure kids can get back to learning with peers from September.