WHO chief’s message: suppress, suppress, suppress

The pandemic can be brought under control, but only if governments take action to suppress community transmission of the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghbreyesus said on Monday he expected worldwide cases of Covid-19 to pass the 20 million mark this week.

Without a vaccine, the only ways to control Covid-19 are the basics: hand-washing, distancing, wearing masks, and rigorous testing, tracing and isolating, he added.

Those basic tools “are key to preventing any resurgence in disease” and governments must ensure there is adequate control of transmission within communities for schools to reopen safely, he said.

“My message is crystal clear: suppress, suppress, suppress the virus,” Dr Tedros said at a WHO media briefing in Geneva.