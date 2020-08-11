Bangladesh’s per capita income hits $2,064

The per capita income in Bangladesh has risen from $1,909 to $2,064 despite the impact of Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS) revealed the figures as provisional data on Tuesday.

The data also revealed that the Bangladesh Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 5.24 percent in the fiscal year 2019-20.

However, the GDP growth was 8.15 percent, the highest ever in the country’s economic history, in fiscal year 2018-19.

The BBS data showed that the GDP growth rate in the FY18 was 7.86 percent while it was 7.28 percent in FY17.

According to the BBS, the GDP growth rate at constant prices in the Industry sector increased by 6.48 per cent in the last fiscal year which was 12.67 per cent in FY19.

In the services sector, the GDP growth rate increased by 5.32 per cent in the last fiscal year while it was 6.78 per cent was in FY19.

In the agriculture sector, the GDP growth rate increased by 3.11 per cent in last fiscal year while it was 3.92 per cent in FY19.

The BBS data also showed that in the last fiscal year, the investment ratio to GDP stood at 31.75 per cent which was 31.57 per cent in FY19.

In the last fiscal year, the private investment ratio to GDP increased to 23.63 per cent while the public investment ratio to GDP stood at 8.12 per cent.

The total GDP size of Bangladesh at constant prices has been estimated at Taka 11,637,396 million in the last fiscal year which was Taka 11,057,936 million in FY19.

However at current prices, the total GDP size has been estimated at Taka 27,963,782 million in last fiscal which was Taka 25,424,826 million in FY19.

The per capita GDP has also increased in the last fiscal with $1,970 which was $1,828 in FY19.