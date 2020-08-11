HSC, equivalent examinations may begin in late September

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of this year are likely to begin at the end of September or beginning of the October, according to media report.

Sources concerned revealed that the education boards of the country are taking necessary preparations in this connection.

The HSC and equivalent examinations of 2020 were supposed to be held in April. But the education ministry postponed the scheduled examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this situation, 12 lakh examinees of the country are spending their days in uncertainty.