PSC, JSC examinations likely to be cancelled

The government is likely to cancel Primary School Certificate (PSC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations in a bid to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus or Covid-19, says media report.

The ministries are set to send Ministries are set to send proposals to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for cancellation of this year’s Primary School Certificate (PSC), Junior School Certificate and equivalent examinations due to the coronavirus situation.

If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives approval in this regard, the primary and mass education ministry will cancel this year’s PSC and equivalent Ibtedayi Education Completion exam, and the education ministry will cancel JSC and equivalent Junior Dakhil Certificate exams, according to officials of the ministries.