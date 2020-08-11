Russia first to register COVID-19 vaccine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that his country is the first in the world to register vaccine against COVID-19.

“As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered,” the president said, reports TASS news agency.

Putin said one of his daughters had tested a Russian COVID-19 vaccine on herself and that she is feeling well.

He said the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine forms stable cell and antibody immunity.

“I know this very well, because one of my daughters got vaccinated. So in this sense, she took part in testing,” Putin said.

He noted that after the first vaccine shot, his daughter had a 38°C fever, and on the next day, a fever slightly higher than 37°C.

“And after the second shot, she had a slight fever again, and then everything was fine, she is feeling well and has a high [antibody] count,” the Russian president said.

The Russian leader pointed out that “some people do not have any symptoms at all” after getting a vaccine shot.

On Tuesday, the number of globally confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 20 million.