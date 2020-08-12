Coronavirus: UK death toll rises by 77 to total of 46,706

The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals, care homes and the wider community has risen by 77.

The latest reported deaths brings the total Covid-19 death toll in the country to 46,706 according to government data.

Separate figures published by UK statistics agencies suggest there have now been more than 56,800 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

A further 1,009 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday – bringing the number of confirmed cases to 313,798.

England

Of the latest UK-wide reported deaths, six took place in hospitals in England.

It brings the death toll there to 29,431, according to NHS England.

The latest fatalities were aged between 57 and 96 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Wales

In Wales, another five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died. The latest deaths bring the total number to 1,586.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country increased by eight, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,484.

Scotland

No coronavirus deaths were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The death toll there remains at 2,491 patients.

Northern Ireland

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 557, with no reported deaths on Wednesday.