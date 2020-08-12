Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 42 more die, 2,995 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 42 more deaths from coronavirus and 2,295 new cases of infection testing 14,751 samples in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,513 and the number of total infections hit 266,498.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Wednesday afternoon.

The recovery count rose to 1,53,089 after another 1,117 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, the DGHS stated.

A total of 14,751 samples were tested at 86 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 20.30 percent tested positive, while 20.46 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the press release also said.

Among the total infections, 57.44 percent patients have recovered while 1.32 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.