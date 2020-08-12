Gouri Choudhury’s Suraloy musical with renowned artist Haimanti Sukla

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Haimanti Sukla, the legendary Bengali singer from the Indian subcontinent, had a live Facebook music chat last Saturday, 8 August. The programme was moderated by Ranjita Sen and Bobby Roy, music students of Suraloy. Poet T M Ahmed Kaysher, director of Saudha, a leading society of Indian music in the UK, also took part in the chat.

Apart from responding to questions of the students of Suraloy in the live chat, Haimanti Shukla also talked about her music philosophy and her experiences as a singer. She mentioned that all her happiness lies in being immersed in music. Referring to Gouri Choudhury’s contribution to Bengali music, artist Haimanti Shukla said, ‘I am pleased that the name of Suraloy is spreading all over the world. As a woman, in a patriarchal society, you have set up this institution with devotion and courage. I wish well to Suraloy. ‘

Gouri Choudhury in her talk said that through this programme not only the students of Suraloy, but also the music loving people all over the world will be able to learn a lot. This initiative of Suraloy was enjoyed and appreciated by Bengali artists and listeners from different parts of the world.