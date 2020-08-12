No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry

No final decision has been taken over the Junior School Certificate(JSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, said the Education Ministry.

A release of the ministry on Wednesday said that a confusion has been created among people as different media ran report that this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination will not be held.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, the ministry sought advice from the experts about holding the JSC examination. Experts have given some alternative proposals and their observations. The ministry is reviewing the proposals, it said.

In the meantime, some media outlets have reported that a summary has been prepared on the issue. On the other hand, some media outlets published imaginary date of the HSC examinations, 2020, said the release.

However, considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education is considering various alternatives of holding JSC and HSC examinations.

A final decision will be taken soon in consultation with the concerned considering the concern of the students and their guardians and the decision which will be disclosed through press release.

Students and guardians have been requested not to get confused based on the information from any unverified source, the release added.