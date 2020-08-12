President urges multinational orgs, developed nations to ensure COVID-19 vaccine for all

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged the multinational organisations and developed nations to come forward so that both rich and poor people get coronavirus vaccine equally.

He made the call when newly appointed Ambassadors of Bhutan, Switzerland and South Korea to Bangladesh presented their credentials to him at Bangabhaban.

The envoys are – Nathalie Chuard from Switzerland, Rinchen Kuentsy from Bhutan and Lee Jang-Keun from Korea.

President Hamid also hoped that the world will be relieved from the Coronavirus very soon.

Welcoming the envoys, the President said the Bangladesh’s relations with the three countries are very excellent.

It is expanding in different sectors including trade and investment.

He hoped that they would play their due roles in strengthening the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and their respective countries.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meetings.

The President said Switzerland is one of the main export destinations of Bangladesh.

He hoped that Swiss investment in Bangladesh would further increase in the future and trade relations between the two countries would be further strengthened.

The President said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan are excellent.

Bhutan is the first country to recognize Bangladesh, he said adding that Bangladesh’s relations with Bhutan would be gradually strengthened.

The President thanked South Korea for its assistance to Bangladesh in dealing with Coronavirus.

He said South Korea has a lot of investment in Bangladesh.

He hoped that South Korean investment in Bangladesh would further increase in the future, which would play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassadors sought support from the President while discharging their duties in Bangladesh.

They pledged to work to strengthen their respective countries’ relations with Bangladesh.