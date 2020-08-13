5 killed, 2 injured in Sylhet road accident

Five people, including three children, today died and two others were injured in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
The road accident took place around 7:30pm at Bhanga area on the highway at Osmaninagar upazila of the district, reports our Sylhet correspondent quoting police.
The deceased were identified as: Arifa (12), Karima (4), Khadiza (2), Hamida (28), and auto-rickshaw driver Junaed (28).
The injured are Karima and Khadiza’s mother Khaleda (30), and Hamida’s daughter Afsana (7), said Faruk Ahmed, sub-inspector of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.
A Sylhet-bound bus of Mamun Paribahan from Dhaka hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving two persons dead on the spot and five others injured, said Shyamal Banik, officer-in-charge of Osmaninagar Police Station.
Police have seized the bus, OC Shyamal also said. Filing of a case in this connection is underway.
The bodies of the deceased are kept at the hospital morgue.