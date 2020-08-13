5 killed, 2 injured in Sylhet road accident

Five people, including three children, today died and two others were injured in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The road accident took place around 7:30pm at Bhanga area on the highway at Osmaninagar upazila of the district, reports our Sylhet correspondent quoting police.

The deceased were identified as: Arifa (12), Karima (4), Khadiza (2), Hamida (28), and auto-rickshaw driver Junaed (28).

The injured are Karima and Khadiza’s mother Khaleda (30), and Hamida’s daughter Afsana (7), said Faruk Ahmed, sub-inspector of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

A Sylhet-bound bus of Mamun Paribahan from Dhaka hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving two persons dead on the spot and five others injured, said Shyamal Banik, officer-in-charge of Osmaninagar Police Station.

The injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, the OC added.

Police have seized the bus, OC Shyamal also said. Filing of a case in this connection is underway.

The bodies of the deceased are kept at the hospital morgue.