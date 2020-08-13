Covid-19: Bangladesh records 2,617 new cases, 44 more deaths

Bangladesh on Thursday saw the detection of another 2,617 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 269,115.

During the period the country registered death of 44 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,557.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Thursday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 1,782 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 154,871.

In the last 24 hours, 86 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,162 samples.