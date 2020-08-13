Former UP chairman jailed in Habiganj

Former chairman of Nizampur UP of Habiganj Sadar Upazila Abdul Awal Talukder has been sentenced to one year in jail and fined Tk 85 lakh, in failer he will have to spend another 3 months in jail.

District joint judge (2) Shahidul Amin passed the order on Wednesday afternoon. Abdul Awal Talukder identified as the son of Azdu Miah of Sharifabad village of the UP.

Court Inspector Al-Amin said Abdul Awal Talukder, then chairman of Nizampur UP in Habiganj Sadar Upazila, borrowed Tk 85 lakh from current chairman Taj Uddin with the aim of purchasing land for the Tabani Construction Company Limited. On the other hand, he issued a cheque of Tk 85 lakh. On January 15, when Taj Uddin went to withdraw money, the bank dishonored the cheque. As a result, on January 21, Taj Uddin sent a legal notice.

On January 26, Taj Uddin filed a case against Abdul Awal Talukder in the court of Joint Judge (2) after not receiving a reply to the legal notice. The court passed the verdict after taking the testimony of 10 witnesses from both the parties in the case. Accused Abdul Awal Talukder was present in the court at that time. At the end of the verdict, he was sent to jail.