‘Hasina, A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened on BTV, 8 private TV channels Friday

‘Hasina, A Daughter’s Tale’, a docu-fiction, will be screened on Bangladesh Television and eight other private television channels on Friday marking the National Mourning Day.

The Center for Research and Information (CRI) on Thursday said the documentary will be screened by Independent TV at 10:50am, ATN News at 11pm, Channel I at 11:30am, ETV at 12pm, BTV and Ekattor(71) at 3pm, Bijoy TV at 5pm and Channel 24 at 5:45pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Machranga TV will screen it at 11am which will be repeated in the same channel at night (00:01am).

Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Nasrul Hamid Bipu of Center for Research and Information (CRI) produced the docu-fiction directed by Piplu Khan of Apple Box Films, while music by Debojyoti Mishra.

Edited by Navnita Sen, the cinematography of the movie was done by Sadik Ahmed.

The movie focused on the life of Sheikh Hasina before and after of the August 15, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina’s personal and political life events were described in this documentary since her arrival in Dhaka with her family back in 1952.

The 15th August is the National Mourning Day of Bangladesh. On this day in 1975, the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with most of his family members, was assassinated brutally by a cabal of military men.

Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the two survivors of the August 15 carnage, were abroad in 1975.

Sheikh Hasina’s return to home in 1981, rebuilding Awami League and other democratic events were highlighted in the documentary.

Her intimacy with Bangabandhu, how she grew up and her commitment to politics were also highlighted in the documentary which was screened in many places at home and abroad.