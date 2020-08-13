Post Covid-19 effect.



Fatema Miah:

There are some post Covid-19 effects and symptoms are emerging now. Some severe condition of neurological damage cases emerged also as they have occurred. Hence, a number of studies are underway to have better understanding how and why COVID-19 affects the brain. Some early theories listed by Johns Hopkins University, in those include severe cases of infection attacking the brain or spinal cord, as some cases reported in China and Japan, it was found the virus’s genetic material in spinal fluid, and in Florida a case was found viral particles present in brain cells. The high aggressive immune system alternatively response to the viral infection could lead the body to inadvertently attack itself. The fevers and organ failure in worst-case scenarios what as the effect of the cause brain to dysfunction. What concerning is that at the moment, so far its been, very much of focus was and is how many people are getting sick with Covid-19 and how many deaths incurring, that too the actual accurate figures not disclosed neither accurately been counted nor recorded.

Dr. Zijian Chen, the medical director of Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-COVID Care in New York, said it is natural for considering the country remains in a protracted first wave of infections, because there were 11 continuous days with 1,000 plus fatalities. Its true in this stage of Covid-19, there is a whole Gray spectrum of the illness, what can happen after COVID-19 that our experts haven’t even fully learned about them, far much more to leant yet. The coronavirus will lead to chronic illnesses. This is not case of just black and white, about getting better or dying of it, as its seems to topic of conversation, it is as. It’s found out, from testing results that lung scarring, heart and kidney damage may result from COVID-19. Furthermore, doctors and researchers are starting to monitor for the potential long-term impact of the virus on the brain also. The Young COVID-19 patients who were otherwise healthy are suffering blood clots and strokes also.

The recovery period is also seem to be longer than initially anticipated and the CDC recently warned, it takes longer for the patients to recover from COVID-19, more than the initial 10- to 14-day quarantine window what has been set up until now throughout the pandemic. fatigue, accompanied with mood changes, insomnia and loss of taste and sense. Its recorded one in five young adults under 34 was not back to their usual health up to three weeks after testing positive. In US 35% of surveyed adults overall had not returned to their normal state of health when interviewed two to three weeks after testing. Many “long-haulers,” the COVID-19 patients those have continued showing symptoms for months, after passed through the initial infection phase, in them reported showing neurological problems such as confusion and difficulty concentrating or sign of ‘brain fog’ alongside extreme headache.

To detect the Neurological effects on Covid-19 patients a study of 60, COVID-19 patients published in Lancet this week and it was found that 55% of them were still displaying such neurological symptoms during follow-up visits, three months later. The doctors compared brain scans of these 60 Covid-19 patients with those ‘of a control group’ who had not been infected, they found that the brains of the Covid-19 patients shown structural changes that correlated with loss of memory and loss of smell. Dir. Osterholm, said, Americans will be living with the coronavirus for decades. The effects are not exclusive to adults only.

In UK, The University College of London warned about a potential brain damage “epidemic” caused by COVID-19, in the journal Brain. There was a study and they examined 43 COVID patients treated in London in April and May, among them, there were 10 cases found of temporary brain dysfunction and “delirium”, there were 12 cases of brain inflammation, eight cases of strokes, and eight cases of nerve damage. Another case study, it was published in JAMA Neurology in June highlighted four UK children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a severe and potentially fatal condition that appears to be linked to COVID-19. These children developed neurological manifestations such as headaches, muscle weakness, confusion and disorientation. While two children out of four recovered, the other two continued to show symptoms, including severe muscle weakness that they needed wheelchairs for basic mobility.

Scientists are only just beginning to have some understanding the ways in which the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 19 million people globally and killed some exceeded way up over 700,000 and continuously attacking. The most severe illness and complications appear to stem from the body’s immune response to the viral invader, indeed, as opposed to the virus itself causing damage, and some preliminary studies suggest that this immune response could damage the nervous system. Warning are given for the Medics to be vigilant. “We should be vigilant and look out for these complications in people who have had COVID-19,” said joint senior author Dr. Michael Zandi in a statement. “Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic remains to be seen.”

Svenn-Erik Mamelund, a social scientist who has studied the demography of epidemic diseases for more than 20 years, told Yahoo that there was a jump in reports of neurological and psychiatric problems worldwide for years after the 1918 flu pandemic. Survivors complained of trouble sleeping, dizziness, depression and difficulties at work. There many people reported similar neurological symptoms after the 1889 Russian flu and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. By pulling out the past observations to the table they precedent for a pandemic creating a wave of neurological health problems. Dr Chen told Market Watch, he has been seeing patients with extreme fatigue and difficulty concentrating for several weeks to months after they purportedly recovered from the virus. “And this is important because, despite their illness being ‘over,’ they are having a lot of trouble returning to normal life,” he added. Although it is still early to say whether such post-Covid-19 conditions will be chronic, however, Dr. Chen is worried about recovered patients being able to return to work and school. “Patients are going to be somewhat debilitated, so their ability to work, their contribution to the workforce, to the domestic product, is going to be reduced,” he said. “It will affect society on many levels if the rates [of infection and long-term illness] persist to be this great.” Emphasized Dr Chen.

Moreover, the Entire, world of people are pushed to disability of Covis-19. Certainly, entire worlds population are Cocid-19 effected.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK

fatemamiah@mail.com