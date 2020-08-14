7 Best Ways To Stop Your Nails From Curling

Fingernails are the mirrors of our overall health. Their discolouration, strength and shape tell us a lot about what is going on inside our bodies. Curling of nails is not only a dent in the beauty of the hands, but is a sign of respiratory disorder, chronic bronchitis, asthma and lung cancer. It happens due to lack of oxygen, which forces your fingernails to curl.

With some lifestyle changes and by following the given points, you can stop your nails from curling. Here is what you can do.

#1. Nutrient supplements – Essential Vitamins to Stop Curved Nails

Curling of nails foretells that your body lacks some minerals and nutrients, especially vitamin B12, vitamin D3 and iron. Try to incorporate food rich in these in your diet, for example, spinach, cheese and fish. If that is not enough, consult your physician and take their supplements for a while.

#2. Protein to the Rescue – Essential Proteins to Stop Curved Nails

Protein is imperative for our overall health, accept it! Whether it is for good hair or good skin, increasing the intake of protein is advised in all the cases. Eating food rich in protein will help your curling nails as well. It is proven that protein intake can make the nails straighter.

#3. Keep cuticles away

In order to have good nails, you have to work on your cuticles as well. Try to push them back. Massaging cuticles is another way that can aid your curling nails.

#4. Minimise the use of chemicals

Yes, yes, yes! We understand that you love to decorate your nails with different colours, glitters and what not. But, if you are serious about fighting with curling nails, you will have to give these chemical-rich products a miss. Chemicals can thwart the natural biotin in your nails, forcing them to curl.

#5. Trimming

Curling nails are not just ugly to look at, they can be quite dangerous as well. Growing curling nails can cause a lot of problems. They can get stuck somewhere, causing you more injury and trouble. The best way to avoid such situation is by trimming the nails. This way, they will look neat and clean as well.

#6. Keep Nails Covered to Prevent Curling

No, we are not saying that you should put them in a zip pouch. But, to cover them up when needed is important, like when working in the kitchen or cleaning the house. Dust can play with the PH level of your nails and make them even more dull and brittle. So, wear rubber gloves when needed.

#7. Biotin Supplement to Prevent Curling of Nails