Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 34 more die, 2,766 test positive, 1,752 recover in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Friday saw the detection of another 2,766 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 271,881.

During the period the country registered death of 34 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,591.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 1,752 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 156,623.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,856 samples.